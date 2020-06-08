Buhari sends his condolences as late Sam Okwaraji’s mum dies at 83

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to the family of Lady Janet Okwaraji who was reported dead on Monday at the age of 83.

Ma Okwaraji, who was a retired teacher and school proprietress, died at her residence in Enugu, South East, Nigeria, as was confirmed by her eldest son, Patrick.

“President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with family of Lady Janet Okwaraji, a teacher and school proprietress, who passed on at 83, leaving a lasting memory of kindness, love and charity as a devout Christian,” reads a condolence message released by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina.

“The President believes Lady Okwaraji, whose son, Samuel, died in August 1989 while playing for the Super Eagles in a World Cup qualifier, will always be remembered for the sacrifices of the family for the nation.

“President Buhari affirms that the matriarch of the Okwaraji family, like her son, defined simplicity, loyalty and patriotism in many ways as she remained steadfast, believing in Nigeria, despite the vicissitude of life.

“As a mother, who lost her son in an unexpected situation, the President believes Lady Janet deserved to be acknowledged for her resilience and nobility, despite the odds.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant her soul eternal rest, and comfort her loved ones.”

