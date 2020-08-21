Buhari sends special visitation panel to UNILAG, orders council chairman, VC to stay further actions

The Federal Government on Friday ordered the Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Dr. Wale Babalakin, and the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, to stay away from official duties pending the outcome of the investigation of a Special Visitation Panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari on the crisis in the institution.

The UNILAG Governing Council had on August 12 announced the removal of Ogundipe as the institution’s vice-chancellor over alleged gross misconduct and financial impropriety.

The council also appointed Prof. Theophilus Omololu Soyombo as the university’s Acting Vice-Chancellor.

However, the institution’s Senate and its staff unions had condemned Ogundipe’s removal, saying it flouted the university’s regulations.

The spokesman of Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, who disclosed this in a statement, said the president gave the panel two weeks to submit its report.

He added that the UNILAG Senate was also asked to reconvene to appoint an acting vice-chancellor for the institution.

The statement read:

“FG directs Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Governing Council of the University of Lagos, Dr. B. O. Babalakin and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin T. O. Ogundipe to recuse themselves from official duties, pending the outcome of the Special Visitation Panel set up by the President.”

