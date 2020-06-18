Buhari, Service Chiefs in closed-door meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with security chiefs behind closed doors at the council chambers of the presidential villa in Abuja.

It was gathered that the meeting was to delibrate on the increased level of insecurity and other issues affecting the north and the country in general.

The service chiefs, led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin arrived Aso Rock at 08:50am and proceeded to the council chambers.

President Buhari joined the meeting at 9:00am and the meeting immediately went into a closed session.

Due to criminal activities of bandits and terrorists the country, especially the northeastern part, protesters have called on the president to find a solution to the security challenges, among which were calls for the service chiefs to be replaced.

