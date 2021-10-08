News
Buhari signs agricultural research council, two other bills
President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (Amendment) Bill 2021 to boost agricultural activities in the country.
The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
He said the signing of the bill was a confirmation of the President’s commitment to diversification of the country’s economy with agriculture playing a critical role.
Shehu said: “With the amendment, the Council is expected to play a crucial part in coordinating research efforts in the agricultural sector towards achieving food sufficiency and security in the nation.
According to him, President Buhari signed the bill before his recent visit to Ethiopia.
He added that the President also approved the establishment of the Federal College of Agriculture, Kirikasamma, and the Federal College of Education (Special) Birnin Kudu, both in Jigawa.
