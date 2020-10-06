Buhari signs air service deals with USA, 3 other countries

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed bilateral air service pacts with USA, India, Rwanda and Morocco, Minister for Aviation Hadi Sirika declared on Tuesday.

“I am glad to announce that Mr President, on behalf of Nigeria, has signed the instruments of ratification of the bilateral air service agreement between Nigeria and USA, India, Morocco as well as Rwanda,” Mr Sirika said in a post on his Twitter handle, @hadisirika.

The president endorsed the ratification documents on 30th September as revealed in the uploaded copies of the instruments posted by the minister.

Bilateral air service agreements are treaties signed between nations to facilitate international commercial air transport services between territories.

On 29th July during its virtual meeting, the Federal Executive Council had approved the air transport deal involving Nigeria and the U.S.

Lai Mohammed, the information minister talking to reporters after the conference, observed Nigeria would leverage the agreement to solidify its socio-cultural and economic relations with the U.S.

Nigeria’s bilateral air service agreements with other countries stood at 92 as of last October.

