Buhari signs climate change, AMCON amendment bills

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the climate change and Asset Management Corporation (AMCON) Amendment bills into law.

The National Assembly passed the two bills recently.

The climate change bill was sponsored by a member of the House of Representatives, Sam Onuigbo.

It provides for, among other things, the mainstreaming of climate change actions and the establishment of a National Council on Climate Change.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the bill also paves the way for environmental and economic accounting.

READ ALSO: EFCC recovers N1.66tr for AMCON

He added that the AMCON (Amendment) Act would replace the AMCON Act No. 4, 2010.

Shehu said: “It provides for the extension of the tenor of the Resolution Cost Fund and grants access to the Special Tribunal established by the Banks and other Financial Institutions Act 2020.

“The Act confers on AMCON the power to take possession, manage, foreclose or sell, transfer, assign or otherwise deal with the asset or property used as security for eligible bank assets and related matters.

“This, in effect, will help AMCON make recoveries and for debtors to fulfill their commitments to banks.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now