Buhari signs counselling practitioners, aviation, 7 other bills

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the bill establishing the Counselling Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Mr. Nasir Illa, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Illa said the council was saddled with the responsibility of advancing the study, training and practice of the counselling profession.

He added that the standard of knowledge and skill to be attained by persons seeking to become registered members of the counselling profession was stated in the new law.

The presidential aide revealed that the law also empowered the council to review the standard as circumstances may require; establish and maintain standards in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

He said: “The act also empowers the council to secure the professional status and do all such things as may be necessary to promote the interest of its members and the advancement of the art and science of counselling knowledge and efficiency in counselling management and administration in the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy.”

Illa said President Buhari also signed the bill repealing the Civil Aviation Act (2006) and the Civil Aviation bill (2022).

He added: “The other bills include Meteorological Agency (Establishment) Act, (2022) Pharmacy Council Of Nigeria (Establishment) Act (2022).

“Others are National Institute of Credit Administration (Establishment) Act (2022), Chartered Institute of Social Work Practitioners (Establishment) Act, (2022) and Advertising Regulatory Council Of Nigeria Act, 2022.”

