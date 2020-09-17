Buhari signs police bill into law

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Nigeria Police Bill 2020 into law.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The president, according to the statement, communicated his signing of the Bill to the National Assembly through a memo dated September 16, 2020, and addressed to the Clerk of the parliament.

The statement read: “The Act repeals the Police Act Cap. P19. Laws of the Federation, 2004, and provides for a more effective and well organised Police Force driven by the principles of transparency and accountability in its operations and management of resources.

“Among others, the Act establishes an appropriate funding framework for the Police in line with what is obtainable in other Federal Government key institutions, enhances professionalism in the Force through increased training opportunities, and creates enduring cooperation and partnership between the Police Force and communities in maintaining peace and combating crimes nationwide.”

