News
Buhari signs social investment programmes bill, 7 others into law
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed the National Social Investment Programme agency bill into law.
The NSIP was created by the president in 2016 to tackle the country’s socio-economic challenges, including poverty and hunger.
It is a project created to change the lives of millions of Nigerians living in extreme poverty, upgrade the standard of living and improve the economy.
The Special Assistant on Digital Communications to the President, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed the signing of the bill in a statement on his Twitter handle – @BashirAhmaad.
The president also signed seven other legislations – the National Senior Secondary Education Bill, the Chartered Institute of Power Engineers Bill, the Federal University of Health Sciences Ila-Orangun (Establishment) Bill and the Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare (Establishment) Bill.
Buhari writes Senate to legalise social investment programme, three other bills
Others are the Chartered Institute of Development Studies and Administration of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, the Federal Institute of Industrial Research (Establishment) Bill, and the Institute of Strategic Management of Nigeria Bill.
The national social investment agency bill will provide a legal and institutional framework for the establishment and management of the National Social Investment in Nigeria, while the national senior secondary education bill set the minimum standards for senior secondary education in Nigeria and the management of the National Senior Secondary Education Fund.
The chartered institute of power engineers’ bill establishes the Chartered Institute of Power Engineers of Nigeria.
