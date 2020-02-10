Buhari states why AU Peace Fund should not be used to subsidize UN mandate

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the African Union Peace Fund should be structured for the internal support arrangements within the continent and should not be used as a resource to subsidize the mandate of the United Nations (UN) Security Council.

President Buhari made the call in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, at the High Level meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council on the State of Peace and Security in Africa at the 33rd AU Summit.

He called for new strategies by the Union to effectively prevent, manage and resolve conflicts in the face of new circumstances and emerging challenges in view of the Kigali and Johannesburg Assembly decisions, called.

“In this regard, my delegation will always fervently contest attempts to make Africa subsidize the primary responsibility of the UN as clearly provided in it Charter,” he said in a statement issued on Sunday by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

READ ALSO: NEF, a quasi-organisation with no credible membership – Presidency

On ECOWAS matters, President Buhari declared that Nigeria is proud to continue to serve as a strong contributor to the peace roles played by the regional bloc.

“In Burkina Faso, we (ECOWAS) pledged to mobilize $1billion (US dollars) to address the challenges of insecurity in our region and the Sahel. In Guinea Bissau, ECOWAS successfully midwifed the general elections.

”Nigeria, along with ECOWAS member states, led in the restoration of democracy and peace in the Gambia,” he said, while welcoming the collaborative leadership of the AU with other Regional Economic Communities in resolving conflicts on the continent.

Join the conversation

Opinions