Latest Politics

Buhari submits names of 42 ambassadorial nominees to Senate

May 12, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The names of 42 ambassadorial nominees have been sent to the Senate for screening and confirmation by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan who read the list at plenary on Tuesday, said the nominees are Career Foreign Service officers.

Read also: Former federal lawmaker tests positive to COVID-19 in Benue

The President, in his letter, informed the lawmakers that the curricular vitae of the nominees would be forwarded to the Senate.

Some of the names are Nwachukwu C. A.; A. Kefas ; Y S. Suleiman; G.M. Okolo; G.E. Edopa, among others.

Details later….

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!