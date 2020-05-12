Buhari submits names of 42 ambassadorial nominees to Senate

The names of 42 ambassadorial nominees have been sent to the Senate for screening and confirmation by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan who read the list at plenary on Tuesday, said the nominees are Career Foreign Service officers.

The President, in his letter, informed the lawmakers that the curricular vitae of the nominees would be forwarded to the Senate.

Some of the names are Nwachukwu C. A.; A. Kefas ; Y S. Suleiman; G.M. Okolo; G.E. Edopa, among others.

Details later….

