Buhari swears in permanent secretaries, holds virtual FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, August 26, inaugurated the newly appointed 12 permanent secretaries.

The swearing-in ceremony, was held inside the council chambers at the State House, Abuja, at the 13th virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Bashir Ahmad, the presidential aide on new media, made this disclosure via a tweet on his Twitter page on Wednesday afternoon.

Ahmad tweeted “At the commencement of this week’s virtual Federal Executive Council (vFEC) Meeting, President Muhammadu Buhari sworn-in the new appointed Permanent Secretaries and other Government Officials at the Council Chambers, the State House, Abuja.”

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and their states are: Belgore Shuaib Mohammad Lomido, Kwara; Akinlade Oluwatoyin, Kogi; Ekpa Anthonia Akpabio, Cross River; Alkali Bashir Nura, Kano; Ardo Babayo Kumo, Gombe and Anyanwutaku Adaora lfeoma, Anambra.

Others are: Udoh Moniloja Omokunmi, Oyo; Hussaini Babangida, Jigawa; Mohammed Aliyu Ganda, Sokoto; Mahmuda Mamman, Yobe; Meribole Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, Abia and Tarfa Yerima Peter Adamawa.

The President also swore in one Commissioner each for the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC); Idahagbon Henry and Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC); Usman Hassan.

