Buhari swears in seven ICPC board members
Seven Board members for the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related crimes Commission (ICPC) have been sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The swearing-in took place on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, just before the start of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) weekly meeting.
This is the first council meeting since the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.
Buhari, who administered the oath of office to the re-appointee ICPC members, charged them to be diligent and committed to their duties.
Retired Judge Adamu Bello (Katsina), Hannatu Mohammed (Jigawa), Olubukola Balogun (Lagos), Obiora Samuel Igwedibia (Anambra), Abdullahi Saidu (Niger), Yahaya Umar Dauda (Nasarawa), and Grace Chinyere (Rivers) are among the reappointed ICPC Board members that the President swore in.
All seven board members were first inaugurated by Buhari in 2019, with their renewed term of office to elapse in March 2027.
