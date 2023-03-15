Buhari swears in seven ICPC board members

Seven Board members for the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related crimes Commission (ICPC) have been sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The swearing-in took place on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, just before the start of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) weekly meeting.

This is the first council meeting since the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Buhari, who administered the oath of office to the re-appointee ICPC members, charged them to be diligent and committed to their duties.

Read also:Buhari didn’t ask Emefiele, Malami to disobey Supreme Court order on naira redesign — Presidency

Retired Judge Adamu Bello (Katsina), Hannatu Mohammed (Jigawa), Olubukola Balogun (Lagos), Obiora Samuel Igwedibia (Anambra), Abdullahi Saidu (Niger), Yahaya Umar Dauda (Nasarawa), and Grace Chinyere (Rivers) are among the reappointed ICPC Board members that the President swore in.

All seven board members were first inaugurated by Buhari in 2019, with their renewed term of office to elapse in March 2027.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now