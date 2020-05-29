Buhari, Tambuwal meet over insecurity in Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday met with Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, over the security challenges in the state.

The meeting, which took place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was also attended by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

The governor told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that he was in the seat of power to update the president on the security situation in Sokoto.

Tambuwal added that he also demanded from the president more military intervention to check the activities of bandits in the state.

He disclosed that he also solicited for logistics and support for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Sokoto

He said: “I requested to see the president yesterday (Thursday) and he granted me an audience today.

“I have seen him, briefed him on the security situation in Sokoto State in particular; the security situation in Sokoto Eastern Senatorial District and of very special concern, Sabon Birni local government area of the state.

“Apart from the previous attacks, only two days ago through banditry attacks we lost about 74 people in a very heinous and dastardly act of aggression from the bandits.

“I have briefed Mr. President on the general situation and the need for support that we require.

“When I said `we’ in this case I meant the security personnel that are there in Sokoto working day and night in synergy with each other to ensure that they maintain peace and order in the state.’’

Tambuwal expressed satisfaction with the president’s response so far in addressing the menace of bandits in the state.

He revealed that governors of the North West states, including Niger State (North Central), had agreed to jointly address the problem of insecurity in the region.

On COVID-19, the governor revealed that Sokoto state had so far recorded 116 cases and 14 deaths.

He added that over 90 persons had recovered from the virus while only eight were remaining at the state’s isolation centres.

“We are working hard, the task force is doing very well; the medical team in the state is doing very well and the public response to mobilization and awareness is paying up,’’ Tambuwal concluded.

