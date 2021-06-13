Buhari tasks universities to produce more entrepreneurs, not job seekers | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, charged universities in the country to devote greater attention to entrepreneurship trainings in order to produce graduates that will create jobs, not job seekers.

Buhari gave the charge in Nsukka during the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) 49th convocation ceremony for the conferment of masters degree, doctorate degree and award of honorary doctorate on four eminent Nigerians.

He noted that universities had an important role to play in finding solutions to the problem of unemployment in the country.

“I challenge our universities to continue to emphasise more on entrepreneurship trainings so that graduates will be able to become job creators instead of perennial job seekers.

“I have no doubt that universities have vital role to play in finding solutions to the problem of unemployment in the country.

“UNN being the first indigenous university in the country will always be an institution of historical importance, “he said.

Speaking furher, the President urged experts in department of Conflict Resolution in higher institutions to use their wealth of knowledge to find lasting solutions to religion and tribal tension in the country.

“I know UNN and other institutions in the country offer courses on conflict resolution.

“Experts in this department should use their wealth of knowledge to find lasting solution to the problem of ethnic and religious tension in the country,” he said.

