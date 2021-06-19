Buhari tells MTN to reduce price of data, call for Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged MTN Group to lower data and call rates for Nigerians.

This call was made when the group’s CEO, Mupita Ralph, and other board executives paid him a visit in Abuja on Friday.

He asked the organization to make its services cheaper to Nigerians, citing the country as one of their most profitable markets in the world.

“Nigeria is your most profitable market in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, accounting for one-third of MTN Group revenue.

“As a result, we urge you to provide Nigerians with high-quality, low-cost services.

“As we work to make broadband more broadly available and cheap, we ask MTN to continue to assist our efforts by providing high-quality connection to Nigerians in unserved and underserved areas,” he added.

The president also assured MTN that his administration was doing everything possible to have a conducive environment for doing business in Nigeria.

Meanwhile has cleared the air on the reported disruption of service over insecurity.

According to the company, the notice in question was a “routine notification to a small group of businesses affected by a specific challenge in very few specific locations.”

These notices are “regularly distributed to partners and are not out of the ordinary,” MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola, said in the statement.

