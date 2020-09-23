Buhari tells UN Assembly how his govt is tackling terrorism, poverty | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday told world leaders that Nigeria was still battling attacks by terrorists group Boko Haram and criminal bandits.

A statement released Wednesday by the president’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Buhari stated this in his speech at the general debate of the 75th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on 22nd September 2020.

“The litany of sophisticated terrorist attacks across the globe is a harsh reality of the challenges the world is facing today. We must therefore redouble our efforts to ensure collective security.

“In Nigeria, we are still facing violent extremism from the insurgency of Boko Haram and bandits. We continue to count on our strong cooperation with UN Counter-Terrorism bodies and neighbouring countries to overcome the terrorists in the Lake Chad Basin and the wider Sahel Region.

“We will vigorously sustain the rehabilitation, reconstruction and resettlement of victims of terrorism and insurgency in the North-East. The North-East Development Commission has been established for that purpose.

READ ALSO: Buhari orders reduction of fertilizer price

Speaking on what his administration was doing to address the worrying issues of poverty in Nigeria, Buhari said:

“In order to mitigate its impact on Nigerians, our administration has commenced the disbursement of the sum of N10.9 Billion to households and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises as palliatives.

“In addition, we have established a five hundred billion (N500 billion) fiscal stimulus package and sustained delivery of humanitarian and social interventions to poor and vulnerable households, while our Central Bank has launched a N3.5 trillion-stimulus package to boost manufacturing and facilitate import substitution.

“The international community will need to cooperate in addressing the scourge of poverty, particularly in developing countries. It is in this regard, that we commend the President of the 74th General Assembly for launching an Alliance for Poverty Eradication in June.

“We encourage global leaders, particularly leaders from the global North, to support the Alliance at this time when the COVID-19 pandemic is reversing gains made in the achievement of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and is pushing an additional half a billion people into extreme poverty.”

Join the conversation

Opinions