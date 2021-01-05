Buhari thanks China for rail, road projects in Nigeria, says no sustainable development without infrastructure

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday thanked China for its role in the development of rail, roads, and other infrastructural projects in Nigeria.

He said no nation would record sustainable development without solid infrastructure.

Buhari, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Femi Adesina, stated these when he received China’s Foreign Minister, Mr. Wang Yi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said: “We thank China for its support to us in various ways; in building of rail, road, power, defence, and many others. You are helping us to reduce our severe infrastructural deficits, and we are glad.

“There cannot be sustainable development without infrastructural development.”

The president also pledged that Nigeria would continue to honour its obligations in the relationship with China.

“As you are making a big difference, which we appreciate very much,” he added.

In his response, Mr. Yi applauded the “mutual trust and sound personal friendship” between President Buhari and his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping.

He stressed that the mutual trust between the two presidents has guided the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and China.

