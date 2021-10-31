Buhari, Tinubu meet in Aso Rock as talks on 2023 elections hot up

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday held a closed-door meeting with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although issues discussed at the meeting were not made public they may not be unconnected with the APC preparation for its national convention and other programmes ahead of the 2023 general elections.

But in a chat with State House correspondents after the meeting, Tinubu said he visited the President to thank him for visiting him in London more than two months ago.

READ ALSO: Buhari visits Tinubu in London

He said: “I’m here to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for visiting me in London when I had knee surgery. He demonstrated empathy. He is an exceptional leader.”

The President, who was in London for a routine medical check-up, visited the APC chieftain at his home in the British capital on August 13.

Buhari returned to Nigeria a few days later.

Tinubu, who returned to the country after a three-month stay abroad on October 9, is one of the few politicians eyeing the APC presidential ticket in 2023.

