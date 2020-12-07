Buhari to address National Assembly on Nigeria’s security challenges Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will address a joint session of the National Assembly on his government’s efforts at addressing the country’s security challenges on Thursday.

The president’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, disclosed this on her Twitter handle – @Laurestar – on Monday.

President Buhari had last week met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and other principal officers of the House and agreed to address the lawmakers on the country’s security challenges.

Onochie wrote: “President @MBuhari will address a joint session of the National Assembly (@nassnigeria) on Thursday, December 10, 2020.”

A member of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, had on Sunday asked members of the lower legislative chamber to commence impeachment proceeding against the president for failing to tackle the country’s security challenges.

READ ALSO: Insecurity in West Africa caused by Gaddafi’s mercenaries —Buhari

He also urged Nigerians to direct their representatives in the green chamber to commence impeachment process against Buhari.

However, the House leadership has distanced itself from the lawmaker’s call for the president’s impeachment.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Benjamin Kalu, the House described Chinda’s call for Buhari’s impeachment as a “mere opinion of a single member of the green chamber.”

Join the conversation

Opinions