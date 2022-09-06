News
Buhari to address UN General Assembly September 21
President Muhammadu Buhari will address the 77th Session of the high-level General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 21.
A revised provisional list of speakers released from the Office of the General Assembly President on Tuesday showed that Buhari would be the first speaker on the second day of the General Debate.
The president is one of the six African leaders that will address the General Assembly at the gathering.
Others are from Ghana, Gabon Verde, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Central African Republic.
The Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, will open the 77th session followed by the United States President, Joe Biden.
The 77th session of the UN General Assembly is slated to take place between September 12 and September 27 while the General Debate will take place from September 20 to 26.
