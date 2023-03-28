Buhari to allow Tinubu decide measures for fuel subsidy removal

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has disclosed on Tuesday that the palliative measures for the removal of fuel subsidy will be determined by the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu.

Ngige hinted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration won’t bear the burden of deciding appropriate measures to cushion the pain that will result from subsidy removal.

Ripples Nigeria previously reported that Buhari postponed removal of subsidy on fuel in January 2022, extending it till the end of the first half of 2023.

Buhari’s administration is expected by the constitution to hand over to the next administration on May 29, 2023. Tinubu had been declared winner of the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

Tinubu has spoken publicly against fuel subsidy, stating that it doesn’t benefit all Nigerians, yet neighbouring countries are beneficiaries.

During his campaign for Aso Rock’s seat, Tinubu said protests against removal of subsidy won’t stop him from removing it if he wins.

The removal of subsidy is expected to skyrocket the cost of fuel at retail stations, resulting in high cost of living within Nigeria. However, it will also free up at least over N3 trillion for the government to expend on other sectors.

With the removal projected to cause high cost of living, Ngige, at the 68th session of the State House Ministerial Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team in Abuja, said the Buhari administration will only give recommendations.

“The subsidy palliatives will be left to the incoming government to implement. We’ll simply hand over to them.

“Of course, we will give recommendations which they are at liberty to either accept or reject,” Ngige said.

