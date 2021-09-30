Buhari to announce 60 sqm pictorial book, ‘Discover Nigeria’

President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to unveil a pictorial book on Nigeria’s history, spanning from Independence in 1960 to the present.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that this unveiling of the book titled “Discover Nigeria” will take place on Thursday in Abuja.

This was confirmed via a statement issued by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Wednesday in Abuja.

“Discover Nigeria” was authored by Bayo Omoboriowo, the President’s official photographer, and it showcases the country’s rich traditional institutions, ingenuity of its people, the beauty of its landscape, the richness of its farmlands, stunning waterfalls and seas, among others.

According to Omoboriowo, the book might be in contention for the Guinness World Records largest photobook.

Adesina’s statement read: ‘‘The previous record for the largest photobook is 45sqm. The ‘‘Discover Nigeria’’ book has been printed and mounted as a 60sqm giant frame book-60 images, 60 pages, 60 square meters, celebrating Nigeria at 60 (60:60:60:60).’’

Read also: Akunyili husband’s killers will not escape justice – Buhari

On his part, Omoboriowo explained that the book presentation was conceived as part of Nigeria’s diamond celebration.

“Over 60 young Nigerians took part in the construction of the giant frame book mounted at the State House Conference Centre (formerly Banquet Hall), venue of the event.

“State governors, traditional rulers, members of the diplomatic corps, the business community and stakeholders in the creative industry are expected to witness the unveiling of the book.

“The event would also feature an exhibition of Nigeria’s Art, craft and cultures, across the six geo-political zones – curated by the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC).

“The exhibition entails a detailed display of various artworks, artefacts and cultural symbols from various states and ethnic groups in the country.

“Nigeria’s cuisine & delicacies will also be on display.

“The overall goal of this event is to remind all and sundry, the beauty that our diversity brings, and the strength that our unity affords us as a country.

“We believe that an after-effect from the event will be the changing narratives about the important role everyone plays in the Nigeria project,’’ he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions