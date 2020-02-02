BUHARI TO ASUU: No going back on IPPIS

President Muhammadu Buhari has told members of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) that there is no going back on the directive that all employees of the Federal Government must be enrolled in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Buhari who revealed this on Saturday during the 29th convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, said that the move was to block loopholes in public finance so as to eliminate fraud.

According to Buhari who was represented at the convocation ceremony by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, the country is faced with a number of challenges and government was doing everything possible to address the challenges.

He said; “Our country is currently beset with multi-faceted challenges and we are equally adopting a multi-pronged approach combat that has been addressing them with an appreciable success so far. Some of the solutions we have adopted may be painstaking, but we are supremely confident that in the end, our country will be a better place for all.

READ ALSO: SUSPECT’s DEATH: CSOs want Rivers CP suspended, plan mass action

“Just as we are diversifying our economy, tapping into other streams of revenue to revamp our economy, we have also remained resolute in ensuring that we block the loopholes in public finance so as to eliminate fraud and retrieve funds which can be used to address challenges such as infrastructure deficit and unemployment.

“It is for this reason that my administration gave the directive that all employees of the Federal Government, including the Federal universities, must be enrolled in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). That decision, mindful as it is of sectoral peculiarities, is irreversible. As such, any opposition to this directive is an unwelcome tendency toward economic sabotage,” Buhari added.

The comments of the president comes after ASUU issued a directive to its members to immediately go on a nationwide strike as soon as the Federal Government stops paying lecturers’ salaries.

Reports say the call was made as members of ASUU are currently being mobilsed ahead of a planned strike action to activate no pay no work as soon as the government carries on with the plan of stopping its members’ salaries.

ASUU said it will embark on strike should the Accountant General of the Federation stop its members’ salaries as projected by the Federal Government over the failure of lecturers under the union to enroll for the Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPIS).

Join the conversation

Opinions