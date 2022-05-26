Buhari to attend AU meeting in Equatorial Guinea

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday left Abuja for Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, to attend the African Union Extra-ordinary Session of Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement, said three-day summit slated to hold from May 26 to 28 would also focus on Humanitarian Challenges in Africa, with related issues on migration, refugees, returnees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The statement read: “The African leaders will look at Terrorism and Unconstitutional Change of Government, with attendant spiralling effects on human rights and economies.

“President Buhari will join other Heads of State and Government to deliberate on Humanitarian Challenges, Hopes, and Challenges in Africa, and participate in the adoption of the Assembly Declaration on Humanitarian Summit and pledging conference.

“On security and governance, the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union will take a united position on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Change of Government, and reach agreements on new approaches to stem the tide.

READ ALSO: I will not rest until peace returns to Nigeria – Buhari

”President Buhari will also hold meetings with some leaders during the meeting in Malabo.”

The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, who is the President of African First Ladies Peace Mission, will accompany the President to the AU meeting.

Also on the President’s entourage are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen Bashir Magashi (retd), and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

Others are the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (retd), Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i and Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now