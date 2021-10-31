Buhari to attend Climate Change Summit in Scotland

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday left Abuja for Glasgow, Scotland, where he will attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the President would deliver his national statement at the High-Level segment for Heads of State and Government at the conference on Tuesday.

Buhari will later leave Scotland for France to attend the Paris Peace Forum to be hosted by the French President, Emmanuel Macron.

He will be accompanied on the trips to the European nations by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd) and Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

The statement read: “President Buhari’s address is expected to highlight Nigeria’s key priorities and action to tackle climate change as well as progress on the country’s transition to low carbon economy, consistent with achieving the Paris Climate Agreement.

“The conference, hosted by the United Kingdom in partnership with Italy, will bring parties together to help accelerate action towards the Paris Agreement as well as the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

“Given Nigeria’s leading role in taking climate action and as a signatory to the Paris Agreement, COP 26 will afford a unique opportunity for the Nigerian delegation to work with other parties to make progress on the main goals of the conference including securing global net zero by mid-century and keeping 1.5C within reach; adapting to protect communities and natural habitats as well as mobilising the much-needed finances to meet the set targets.

“In Glasgow, President Buhari will participate in some side-line events hosted by the United States President, Joe Biden and French President, Emmanuel Macron.

“President Buhari will thereafter travel to Paris, France on an official visit to reciprocate an earlier one to Nigeria by the French President, Emmanuel Macron, and also attend the Paris Peace forum 2021, the fourth edition to be hosted by the French President.

“The forum will be attended by Heads of State and Government and CEOs of major multinationals as well as several civil society actors, gathering to advance concrete solutions to the enormous challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and to improve global governance in times of COVID-19.

“The Summit will focus on spurring a more solid and inclusive recovery by addressing the various gaps in global governance and offering initiatives to better tend to the global commons, and putting forward new principles of action for the post-COVID world.

“While the President is in Paris, the Nigerian government will organize the Nigeria-Paris Forum. The event is expected to pull a crowd of Nigerian and French investors, government and business leaders, diplomats, and the media to showcase opportunities on the two sides as well as bring enlightenment to bear on the prevailing security, economic, and investment climate in Nigeria.”

