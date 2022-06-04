Politics
Buhari to attend ECOWAS summit in Accra
President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Nigeria for Accra, Ghana, today (Saturday) to attend Extraordinary Summit of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government to review the political situation in Mali and other parts of the sub-region.
A statement issued by his media aide, Femi Adesina on Saturday, said the meeting which will hold at the Presidential Palace, Accra, also known as the Jubilee House, is expected to review progress made by Mali’s Military junta on the return of the country to democratic rule.
“The Heads of State will also review the situation in the Republics of Burkina Faso and Guinea.
Read also: Buhari charges ECOWAS leaders to forge stronger alliance against COVID-19, other challenges
“The President will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama, National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguna (rtd) and Director–General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar.
“He will return to Abuja same day at the end of the Summit.”
President Buhari just returned from Spain after a three-day visit.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...