Buhari to attend ECOWAS summit in Accra

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Nigeria for Accra, Ghana, today (Saturday) to attend Extraordinary Summit of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government to review the political situation in Mali and other parts of the sub-region.

A statement issued by his media aide, Femi Adesina on Saturday, said the meeting which will hold at the Presidential Palace, Accra, also known as the Jubilee House, is expected to review progress made by Mali’s Military junta on the return of the country to democratic rule.

“The Heads of State will also review the situation in the Republics of Burkina Faso and Guinea.

“The President will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama, National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguna (rtd) and Director–General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar.

“He will return to Abuja same day at the end of the Summit.”

President Buhari just returned from Spain after a three-day visit.

