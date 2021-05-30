Buhari to attend ECOWAS summit on Mali | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja for Accra, Ghana, on Sunday to attend an emergency extraordinary summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement, said the meeting was convened by the sub-regional body to discuss recent political developments in Mali.

He added that the meeting was called at the instance of the Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, who is the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.

The Malian military had last Monday arrested the country’s transitional President, Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Mocta Ouane.

The duo, who were detained in a military base outside the country’s capital, Bamako, resigned from their positions on Wednesday.

They were later released by the military on Thursday.

A Malian constitutional court on Friday declared the leader of the military junta, Assimi Goita, the country’s transitional President.

The statement read: “Prior to the Extraordinary Summit, the President had met with the Special Envoy and ECOWAS mediator in Mali, former President Goodluck Jonathan, who briefed him on the latest developments in the country following his meeting with key political actors in the West African country.

“President Buhari will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd), Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adebayo, and Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.”

