Buhari to attend Gambian President’s inauguration Wednesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja, for Banjul, The Gambia, on Wednesday to attend the inauguration of the country’s President, Adama Barrow.

Barrow was re-elected for another term of five years in December last year.

He was first elected in 2016 after defeating Gambian longtime President, Yahaya Jammeh, in the presidential country’s election.

President Buhari will join other African leaders at the event slated for the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

According to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (retd), Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai, and other top government officials.

