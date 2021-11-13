Buhari to attend Intra African Trade Fair in South Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Paris, France, on Saturday for South Africa where he will attend the Intra African Trade Fair.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, who disclosed in a statement, said the President was specially invited by his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, to attend the opening ceremony of the 2nd Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2021 slated for Monday in Durban.

President Buhari will join other African leaders at the event.

The statement read: “The event, holding from November 15 to November 21, is being convened by the African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM) in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.

“The theme of the Fair, Building Bridges for a Successful AfCFTA aims at boosting trade and investment across the African continent. It also promises to create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive across the African continent; bring to fruition the lofty ideas behind the creation of the AfCFTA by providing the platform to further identify and proffer solutions to challenges militating against intra-African trade and; generate market information needed to connect buyers and sellers throughout the continent.

“Global businesses including non-African international brands are expected to key into opportunities generated by the fair, thereby attracting for the continent trade and investment deals worth $40billion. Various Nigerian investors are already in Durban to take advantage of the event.

“The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar and the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Segun Awolowo.”

The President is expected to return to the country on Tuesday.

