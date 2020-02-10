BUHARI TO BOKO HARAM: Your days are numbered

The President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday his administration would continually frustrate the devilish operations of Boko Haram, and bring it to an end.

The President stated this while commiserating with the family of victims of terror attacks at Auno village, along Damaturu–Maiduguri Road in Borno State.

He also condoled with the Borno State Government over the attacks and warned that ”terrorists are clearly on a back foot and their days are numbered.”

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari condemned the “murderous and cowardly” attack on innocent passengers by the terrorists.

At least 30 people were killed, while many women and children were abducted by the jihadists.

The President said: “The commitment of this administration to protect the lives of Nigerians will not be derailed by the cowardly and indiscriminate violence against innocent people by Boko Haram terrorists.

“As our armed forces continue to receive more hardware and intelligence to counter our current security challenges, the remnants of Boko Haram will ultimately be crushed.

”The peculiar challenges of asymmetric warfare notwithstanding, our Armed Forces are ever determined to defeat these enemies of humanity.”

