Buhari to commission Lagos-Ibadan rail project Thursday | Ripples Nigeria

Buhari to commission Lagos-Ibadan rail project Thursday
President Muhammadu Buhari will visit Lagos on Thursday to commission the 156 kilometre Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line.
The Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed this on his Facebook page on Wednesday.
He wrote: “Construction started in March 2017, and test-running commenced in December 2020.
“The Ebute Metta Station, known as the Mobolaji Johnson Station, is the largest railway station in West Africa with a holding capacity of 6000 passengers.
“President Buhari is committed to developing a modern national railway network that will connect every part of Nigeria, and promote trade, travel, tourism, commerce, and national integration.”
