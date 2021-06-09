Buhari to commission Lagos-Ibadan rail project Thursday | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari will visit Lagos on Thursday to commission the 156 kilometre Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line.

The Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed this on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

He wrote: “Construction started in March 2017, and test-running commenced in December 2020.

“The Ebute Metta Station, known as the Mobolaji Johnson Station, is the largest railway station in West Africa with a holding capacity of 6000 passengers.

“President Buhari is committed to developing a modern national railway network that will connect every part of Nigeria, and promote trade, travel, tourism, commerce, and national integration.”

