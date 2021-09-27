Buhari to commission NDDC housing units donated to police in Rivers

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday commission a housing project in Rivers State, donated to the police by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

It was gathered that the housing project, which is named after Buhari was donated to the Special Protection Unit of the Police.

According to the NDDC, the project was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and positioned to boost the morale of the Nigeria Police Force.

The project, Bade 6 Barracks, is said to comprise 68 standard blocks of flats, an admin building and commandant quarters, among others, and situated at Omagwa in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking on the project, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said was abandoned seven years ago.

Akpabio said the President’s special interest in the project was anchored on his commitment to boost the work of the Nigeria Police Force in the Niger Delta, as well as efforts at facilitating sustainable regional development.

READ ALSO: NDDC maintains 362 accounts, received N6tr in eight years – Nigerian govt

Meanwhile, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Sunday called on President Buhari to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr Abubakar Malami, to publish the names of those indicted in the alleged misappropriation of over N6 trillion funds, for the running of the NDDC.

It would be recalled that a recent Forensic Audit Report of the NDDC, indicted some executives of the commission to have misappropriated the funds between the years 2000 and 2019.

The organisation urged the president to direct Malami and the appropriate anti-corruption agencies to promptly bring to justice anyone suspected to be responsible for the missing N6 trillion and to fully recover any misappropriated public funds.

In an open letter dated 25 September 2021 and signed by Deputy Director, SERAP, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation stressed the need to promptly publish the names of those indicted in the report, in the interest of the public, and to ensure that they are prosecuted as required.

Join the conversation

Opinions