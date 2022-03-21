Buhari to commission new Lagos airport terminal built with Chinese support

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari is set to inaugurate one of the newly-built international terminals at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, on Tuesday.

This was disclosed by the FAAN spokesperson, Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, in a statement on Monday.

Hope-Ivbaze clarified that the terminal was one of five constructed via a bilateral arrangement between the Federal Government and the People’s Republic of China.

She also disclosed that FAAN would equally be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lagos State Government on the nine-kilometre Airport-Shasha-Alimosho Link Road.

The road will be built by the state government.

“The Federal Government/Chinese-assisted terminal buildings were initiated in 2013 and the MMIA will now be commissioned nine years after, following various delays.

“Out of the five terminals, the Abuja and Port Harcourt terminals have been completed and commissioned already, while that of Kano has been completed and will soon be commissioned.

“The new Lagos international airport terminal will be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, and it is expected to generate about 3,000 direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians.

“It will also enhance passenger facilitation and comfort at the Lagos airport,” Hope-Ivbaze said.

She disclosed further that the terminal had the capacity to process 14 million passengers per annum, adding that it was built on a landmass of approximately 56,000 square metres and has 66 check-in counters.

Some other facilities in the terminal include five baggage collection carousels, 16 immigration desks at arrival, 28 Immigration desks at departure, eight security screening points, and six-passenger boarding bridges (out of which two have already been installed), she noted.

