Buhari to communicate decision on ASUU to Nigerians — Gbajabiamila
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said on Friday President Muhammadu Buhari would communicate his decision on the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to Nigerians in coming days.
The Court of Appeal had earlier on Friday ordered the varsity lecturers to suspend their eight-month-old strike and return to classrooms.
The appellate court ruled that ASUU’s request to appeal the National Industrial Court’s ruling would not be considered until the union suspends its industrial action.
The Speaker disclosed this to the State House correspondent after his meeting with the president.
This is the second time in three days the House of Representatives leadership met with President Buhari on the protracted strike.
Gbajabiamila and other lawmakers also met with ASUU leadership last week in a bid to find a lasting solution to the crisis.
On the outcome of his meeting with the president, the speaker said Nigerians would hear from Buhari after studying the recommendations by the lawmakers.
