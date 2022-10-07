Connect with us

News

Buhari to communicate decision on ASUU to Nigerians — Gbajabiamila

Published

13 seconds ago

on

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said on Friday President Muhammadu Buhari would communicate his decision on the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to Nigerians in coming days.

The Court of Appeal had earlier on Friday ordered the varsity lecturers to suspend their eight-month-old strike and return to classrooms.

The appellate court ruled that ASUU’s request to appeal the National Industrial Court’s ruling would not be considered until the union suspends its industrial action.

The Speaker disclosed this to the State House correspondent after his meeting with the president.

READ ALSO: Why young Nigerians don’t value democracy — Gbajabiamila

This is the second time in three days the House of Representatives leadership met with President Buhari on the protracted strike.

Gbajabiamila and other lawmakers also met with ASUU leadership last week in a bid to find a lasting solution to the crisis.

On the outcome of his meeting with the president, the speaker said Nigerians would hear from Buhari after studying the recommendations by the lawmakers.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

four × three =

TEST

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents

“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms

In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools

In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly

In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria

With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...