BUHARI TO CRIMINALS: You can’t be lucky always

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday warned the bandits and other criminal elements in the country they cannot be lucky always.

The President, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, commiserated with the victims of Sunday’s heinous attack in Kaduna State.

He said those behind the attack would be fished out and brought to justice.

At least 50 people, including infants, were killed by the marauders during attacks on six villages in Kaduna State.

The President said: “The criminals cannot be lucky always. We are determined to frustrate and defeat them, and no matter how long they run or where they hide, they would be smoked out and brought to justice.

“From reports received, it is obvious that these bandits are unleashing their fury and frustration on innocent people because of the ongoing military and police offensive against them in the Birnin Gwari and Kaduru forests.

“This administration would not be blackmailed by criminals to abandon the current military operations against them.”

President Buhari assured the people of Kaduna State and other parts of the country that this government would continue to deploy all available resources to fight the bandits with a view to bringing them to their knees.

He added: These criminals should make no mistake that they can establish a reign of terror on the people without feeling the full might of the government which was elected to protect the citizens.”

