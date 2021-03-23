Buhari to declare National Sports Festival open April 6 | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari will declare open the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled in Edo State on April 6.

The National Sports Festival begins on April 2.

This means the President will declare the event open four days after the commencement of sporting activities in the state.

The Head of Media and Communications, Local Organising Committee (LOC), Musa Ebomhiana, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Benin City, added that the April 2 commencement date for the event was sacrosanct.

READ ALSO: Buhari condemns attack on Ortom, orders thorough investigation

“The presidency has graciously agreed to declare the Games open on April 6, after the Easter holiday,” he said.

Ebomhiana, who is also the Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, noted that the state had concluded preparations for the games since March.

Join the conversation

Opinions