Buhari to end isolation Wednesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will complete the mandatory isolation for suspected COVID-19 infection on Wednesday.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who disclosed in a statement on Monday, said all documents brought by government officials for Buhari’s attention were sanitized before they reached him.

The President and members of his entourage to the United Kingdom proceeded on self-isolation shortly after returning to the country last Friday.

In UK, Buhari participated in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.

He later visited his doctors for a routine medical checkup.

The President signed the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) on Monday.

The statement read: “The President is truly isolating as required following international travel.

“During this period, which ends on Wednesday, he will be attending to urgent and critical documents.

“It is important to note that all documents coming to Mr. President are screened and sanitized with a specialized equipment before and after they reach him.

“The PIB bill just signed passed through the same process.”

