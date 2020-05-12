Buhari to engage Ministers in first virtual FEC meeting

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari is set to stage the first virtual Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, May 13, baring any last minute changes by his minders.

Reports say President Buhari will be joined by a few of his aides in his office or the Council chambers where he will preside over the meeting, while most Ministers and Heads of parastatals will attend the virtual meeting from their offices.

Minister of Communications, Dr. Isa Pantami, has been leading some members of his Ministry officials to ensure a hitch-free virtual FEC meeting which is the highest decision-making body of the Federal government.

The move came after Buhari on Monday directed the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to go for Madagascar’s herbal drug, “COVID-Organics,” for the possible treatment of COVID-19 patients in the country.

Some reports claim the drug has been used in the treatment of 55 COVID-19 patients in the Indian Ocean Island nation.

The Chairman of the Task Force, Boss Mustapha who disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja, said the Madagascan government donated some of the products to Nigeria through Guinea-Bissau.

Mustapha said arrangements were ongoing to bring the drug down to Nigeria.

