Buhari to honour 44 Nigerians with excellence awards Friday

Published

30 seconds ago

on

President Muhammadu Buhari will present awards of excellence to 44 deserving Nigerians on Friday.

The Permanent Secretary in charge of General Services, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Nnamdi Mbaeri, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, is one of those listed for the Nigeria Excellence Award in public service in recognition of his commitment to the development of sports in the country.

READ ALSO: Buhari confers national honour on Omo-Agege

The statement read: “The Best Strategic Media in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation is organising the maiden edition of the Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service .“The Award recognises and rewards innovation, leadership, and other exceptional achievements of individuals that have contributed immensely to the growth and development of Public Service and the country at large.

“The Award will be presented by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.”

