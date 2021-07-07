 Buhari to host Nigeria's Olympic Team on Monday before departure for Tokyo | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

News

Buhari to host Nigeria’s Olympic Team on Monday before departure for Tokyo

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday will host members of Team Nigeria to the Tokyo Olympics at the Presidential Villa before the final batch of the contingent departs for the Games.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at a brief send-forth ceremony for the first batch of the team which left for Japan.

He said the contingent which would leave in four batches would be formally “sent forth” by the President on Monday as is the tradition.

The minister explained that the ceremony would also afford the President the opportunity of officially handing over Team Nigeria to the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) in line with age-long tradition.

He added that President Buhari would also be unveiling the official Team Nigeria uniform to the Games.

“We are keeping to the tradition of unveiling the team to the President who will, in turn, hand them over to the NOC.

“The unveiling of the official wear/equipment will also be done by Mr. President. This is a very symbolic event meant to officially send forth the team to the Games.

Read also: OLYMPICS: Team Nigeria wrestlers to participate in tune-up tournament in Bayelsa

“This should also inspire the athletes and reinforce the fact that the Federal Government and the entire country are behind them,” Dare said.

The minister also commended the President for the enormous support and resources in preparing and ensuring the athletes do well at the Games.

Team Nigeria, which comprises 58 athletes and 22 coaches, will compete in nine sports at the Tokyo Olympics.

The rescheduled 2020 Olympic Games holds from July 23 to Aug. 8 in Tokyo, Japan.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....