News
Buhari to host Nigeria’s Olympic Team on Monday before departure for Tokyo
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday will host members of Team Nigeria to the Tokyo Olympics at the Presidential Villa before the final batch of the contingent departs for the Games.
Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at a brief send-forth ceremony for the first batch of the team which left for Japan.
He said the contingent which would leave in four batches would be formally “sent forth” by the President on Monday as is the tradition.
The minister explained that the ceremony would also afford the President the opportunity of officially handing over Team Nigeria to the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) in line with age-long tradition.
He added that President Buhari would also be unveiling the official Team Nigeria uniform to the Games.
“We are keeping to the tradition of unveiling the team to the President who will, in turn, hand them over to the NOC.
“The unveiling of the official wear/equipment will also be done by Mr. President. This is a very symbolic event meant to officially send forth the team to the Games.
Read also: OLYMPICS: Team Nigeria wrestlers to participate in tune-up tournament in Bayelsa
“This should also inspire the athletes and reinforce the fact that the Federal Government and the entire country are behind them,” Dare said.
The minister also commended the President for the enormous support and resources in preparing and ensuring the athletes do well at the Games.
Team Nigeria, which comprises 58 athletes and 22 coaches, will compete in nine sports at the Tokyo Olympics.
The rescheduled 2020 Olympic Games holds from July 23 to Aug. 8 in Tokyo, Japan.
