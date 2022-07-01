Buhari to inaugurate presidential wing of State House Clinic December

President Muhammadu Buhari will inaugurate the new Presidential Wing of the State House Clinic in December.

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Abuja, Tijjani Umar, who disclosed this at the State House SERVICOM Unit Awards for the Year 2021 held on Friday in Abuja, said work on the facility had reached 75 percent completion stage.

He said the multi-billion naira medical facility would be one of the legacies the Buhari administration will leave behind for the incoming government in the country.

Umar said: “The presidential wing of the State House Clinic which we laid the foundation on November 1, 2021, just seven months down the road, we are almost at 75 percent.

“The aspiration of the President is to leave a legacy for the incoming President, for himself, the Vice President and everyone that is entitled to use that facility.

”By the time the clinic is completed, we would have answered the question of ‘why don’t we have something befitting as a health facility.

“By the grace of God, when the President is able to commission that facility in December, it will show the world that we now have a befitting health facility in the country for the President and every deserving person.”

