Buhari to induct new warships, other Naval platforms May 22

President Muhammadu Buhari will induct new warships, gunboats and helicopters for the Nigerian Navy on May 22.

The Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Seidu Garba, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja while briefing journalists on the preparations for the Presidential Fleet Review (PFR) 2023.

He said the president would inaugurate two ships, NNS Kada and NNS Ibeno, a recently acquired NN helicopter, during the fleet review slated to hold from May 19 to May 22 in Lagos.

Garba said: “Permit me to recall that during the eight-year administration of President Buhari, a total of 20 capital ships were procured for the NN.

“The ships comprise offshore patrol vessels, landing ships transport, hydrographic survey vessels, seaward defence boats, helicopters, as well as over 300 inshore patrol vessels and assault crafts.

“The president also commissioned two locally built ships in 2016 and 2021 and laid the keel for two more, which will be ready by 2024.

“The NN deems it appropriate to honour the Commander-in-Chief for his support to the service.

“The PFR 2023 is therefore, organised in honour of President Buhari in recognition of his generous contribution to the service and the nation at large and to also mark the culmination of Mr. President’s administration.”

He added that the PFR was conducted by navies across the world to honour their sovereigns or heads of government.

This, Garba noted, involved the assemblage of ships and other maritime assets at a designated area to demonstrate loyalty and allegiance to the state.

