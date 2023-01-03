Buhari to look into Burundi’s request for fuel supply despite lingering scarcity in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, pledged to support Burundi with fuel despite the lingering scarcity plaguing the country.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made the promise when the Burundi Minister of Finance, Budget, and Economic Planning, Audace Niyonzima, visited him at the State House, Abuja.

The president promised to discuss with the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited on the East African nation’s request.

The statement read: “In the spirit of African solidarity and brotherliness, President Buhari assured that Nigeria will support Republic of Burundi in diverse ways as necessary.

“On request for assistance in the area of energy provision, particularly fuel, by the Burundi leader, the President said he knows what it feels like for a country to suffer from energy shortage, and promised that he would get the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to look into the request.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s lingering fuel scarcity has worsened in recent weeks, especially in Lagos, with several filling stations refusing to sell petroleum products.

At few filing stations where petroleum products were available, the products were sold at prices higher than the government’s approved pump price.

