Buhari to meet 13 APC presidential aspirants in Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, said on Saturday President Muhammadu Buhari would meet the party’s presidential aspirants tonight at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Chairman of the APC Presidential Screening Committee, John Odigie-Oyegun, told journalists after presenting the committee’s report to Adamu, on Friday in Abuja that 13 aspirants scaled the panel’s hurdle while 10 were disqualified.

READ ALSO: Document in circulation shows 13 aspirants that may have been shortlisted by APC for presidential primary

The aspirants that had been purportedly cleared by the committee are the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, his Transportation counterpart, Rotimi Amaechi, ex-Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi.

Others are the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, ex-Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, oil magnate, Jack-Rich Tein and Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now