Buhari to meet with PTF members today over covid-19 second wave –Presidency

Following the confirmation of a second wave of the coronavirus in Nigeria, the presidency has announced that President, Muhammadu Buhari, will on Tuesday afternoon, meet with members of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja.

This was contained in a tweet on the official Twitter account of the Presidency, @NGRPresident, on Tuesday morning.

“@MBuhari will meet with the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 this afternoon,” the tweet read.

The meeting, is to hold at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

Ripples reported that The PTF Chairman and Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, had on Monday announced fresh guidelines to curb the spread of the virus for the next five weeks.

The PTF has ordered that all social gathering places such as bars, restaurants, night clubs, pubs, event centres, and recreational venues, were to be shutdown immediately, adding that schools would remain closed till January 18, 2021.

Further, informal and formal festivity events, including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities and end of year events, were restricted to only 50 persons.

