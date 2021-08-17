Buhari to meet with security chiefs on Thursday

Due to the unending series of insecurity, banditry, abductions and killings in different parts of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has scheduled a meeting with Security Chiefs on Thursday.

According to a press statement by Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday, the meeting is aimed at taking a holistic assessment of security developments across the country in the past few weeks.

Adesina added that the President is expected to receive updates on the fight against terrorism, banditry and other violent and criminal activities and agree with the security chiefs on what the next lines of action should be.

The statement reads:

“President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Thursday, confer with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“It will be recalled that the President returned to Abuja last Friday, after 18 days in London, during which he attended an education summit and did health checks.

“The security forces have, in the past few weeks, taken the battle more robustly to insurgents, bandits, and all other criminals troubling the country, and they are now surrendering in droves.

“The President will be brought up to speed on developments at the Thursday meeting, while plans to bring a decisive end to the challenges will be formulated.”

The Thursday meeting will be the first security meeting in more than three weeks as a result of Buhari’s recent travel to the United Kingdom (UK) for a global Education Summit and medical check-up.

