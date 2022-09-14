Buhari to present 2023 budget in October

President Muhammadu Buhari will present the 2023 budget to the joint session of the National Assembly in October.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed this to journalists shortly after inspecting hearing rooms 028 and 234 in the House on Wednesday.

The rooms will serve as the temporary chamber due to the ongoing renovation of the House complex in Abuja.

He said: “I am hoping that the budget will be presented by the first week of October.”

The speaker said that the configuration of the temporary chamber would be done ahead of the House’s resumption of plenary on September 20.

The speaker added: “You can see the configuration, it is not just this place and it is also upstairs. So, I think it is about 100 and something here and about 200 and something upstairs.

“It has been configured in such a way that everything is connected and you can see the screens, I can see everybody upstairs, everybody presiding can see everybody upstairs and can see everybody downstairs.

“Where we are right now, it will be ready on Tuesday, this work started in August, and it started a few weeks behind time but for a good reason.

“So far, between August and now, giant strides have been made. You can see the old chamber has been ripped apart,” he said.

“We will at the end of the day be proud to have a chamber that will match the best standard all over the world; I am quite impressed with the work so far and I will encourage them to double the pace.”

