Buhari to present 2023 budget in September

President Muhammed Buhari will present the 2023 budget to the joint session of the National Assembly in September.

The Director General of Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze, disclosed this during a training on the use of Government Integrated Financial Management Information System for budget preparation in Abuja.

Akabueze, who was represented at the forum by the Director of Expenditure (Socials) in the Budget Office, Fabian Ogbu, said the training would help to eliminate errors that usually accompany the budget after submission.

He stressed that the plan was in line with the administration’s Public Financial Management (PFM) reforms that has seen the budget passage return to its 12 months cycle.

Before President Buhari assumed office in 2015, the budget had often been passed by the National Assembly in the first quarter of every year.

However, the executive and the parliament had readjusted the template to ensure the passage of the budget before a new calendar year.

The 2023 budget presentation will be Buhari’s last as Nigeria’s president.

The former military ruler will complete his eight-year rule on May 29, 2023.

Akabueze said: “The main goal of this training is to provide continuous learning to equip budget personnel with the requisite knowledge, skills and the tools they require to prepare and submit the 2023 budget.

“It has been observed that MDAs do not study the budget circular in detail, as such make mistakes that should ordinarily be avoided if they had complied with relevant sections of the budget cycle.”

