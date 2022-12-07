Politics
Buhari to recieve Guinea Bissau’s highest honour Wednesday
The nation’s highest honor will be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, in appreciation of his contributions to the political stability of the West African country.
Mallam Garba Shehu, the president’s spokesperson, said this in a statement on Tuesday
President Buhari will accept Guinea Bissau President Umaro Sissolo Embalo’s offer to attend the special celebration at the Presidential Villa, which would involve the opening of a street named Avenue President Muhammadu Buhari in the nation’s capital.
READ ALSO:‘Buhari govt most corrupt in Nigeria’s history’ —Anglican Bishop
The one-day event will showcase President Buhari’s leadership in the West Coast region, notably in Guinea Bissau, where he routinely counsels and inspires leaders on the values of peace, political inclusivity, integrity, and fostering a robust economy that fosters shared prosperity.
President Buhari and the Nigerian team will take part in a bilateral meeting while in Bissau.
The National Security Adviser, Major General Mohammed B. Monguno (ret. ), the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, will go with the President.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...