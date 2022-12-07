Buhari to recieve Guinea Bissau’s highest honour Wednesday

The nation’s highest honor will be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, in appreciation of his contributions to the political stability of the West African country.

Mallam Garba Shehu, the president’s spokesperson, said this in a statement on Tuesday

President Buhari will accept Guinea Bissau President Umaro Sissolo Embalo’s offer to attend the special celebration at the Presidential Villa, which would involve the opening of a street named Avenue President Muhammadu Buhari in the nation’s capital.

The one-day event will showcase President Buhari’s leadership in the West Coast region, notably in Guinea Bissau, where he routinely counsels and inspires leaders on the values of peace, political inclusivity, integrity, and fostering a robust economy that fosters shared prosperity.

President Buhari and the Nigerian team will take part in a bilateral meeting while in Bissau.

The National Security Adviser, Major General Mohammed B. Monguno (ret. ), the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, will go with the President.

